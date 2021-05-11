Avestar Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,691,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 18,581.1% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,652,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,768,000 after acquiring an additional 3,632,789 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,167,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,481,000 after purchasing an additional 224,004 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Snowflake by 69.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 174,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,224,000 after purchasing an additional 71,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Snowflake by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.16% of the company’s stock.

SNOW stock opened at $193.82 on Tuesday. Snowflake Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.41 and a 12-month high of $429.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $228.02 and its 200 day moving average is $271.45.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $190.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.64 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SNOW shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 price target (down from $310.00) on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Snowflake from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Snowflake from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Snowflake from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $286.07.

In other Snowflake news, Director Mark Garrett sold 47,186 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $11,796,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,796,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 25,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.07, for a total transaction of $5,855,716.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 68,961 shares in the company, valued at $15,796,896.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,339,025 shares of company stock worth $300,856,426. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

