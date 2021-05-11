Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Sells 71,500 Shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) by 49.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 71,500 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $1,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Planned Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 233.3% in the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Corcept Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Camden Capital LLC purchased a new position in Corcept Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 75.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Sean Maduck sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total transaction of $101,252.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,366.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total transaction of $597,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $597,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 166,989 shares of company stock worth $4,536,903 in the last 90 days. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CORT opened at $19.97 on Tuesday. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $12.20 and a 12-month high of $31.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 1.04.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $79.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.99 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 30.73%. The company’s revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

