Avestar Capital LLC Takes Position in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 8,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Sprout Social by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,630,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,442,000 after buying an additional 802,120 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,235,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,105,000 after acquiring an additional 27,102 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 876,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,824,000 after acquiring an additional 25,050 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Sprout Social by 1,649.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 869,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,467,000 after acquiring an additional 819,431 shares during the period. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC raised its position in Sprout Social by 4,773.3% in the fourth quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 777,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,297,000 after purchasing an additional 761,335 shares in the last quarter. 77.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPT stock opened at $56.57 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.94. Sprout Social, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.45 and a fifty-two week high of $82.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion and a PE ratio of -35.14.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $40.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.73 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.98, for a total value of $1,079,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total value of $99,645.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 190,350 shares of company stock valued at $11,836,163 over the last three months.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SPT. Piper Sandler started coverage on Sprout Social in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Sprout Social from $52.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Sprout Social from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $50.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.20.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

