Avestar Capital LLC Has $558,000 Stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:FNOV)

Avestar Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:FNOV) by 25.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC owned 0.26% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November worth $558,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. Proequities Inc. increased its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 5,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter worth about $240,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November stock opened at $37.27 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.43. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November has a one year low of $28.45 and a one year high of $37.46.

