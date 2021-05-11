Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Schaeffler AG engages as a supplier to the automotive and industrial sectors. It provides rolling bearing and plain bearing solutions and linear and direct drive technology. The company’s operating segment consists of Automotive and Industrial segments. Automotive segment provides product and service business with customers in the automotive sector. Industrial segment offers product and service business with manufacturers of investment goods. Schaeffler AG is headquartered in Herzogenaurach, Germany. “

Get Schaeffler alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Schaeffler has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.75.

Shares of SCFLF opened at $9.75 on Tuesday. Schaeffler has a 1-year low of $7.50 and a 1-year high of $9.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.05 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.87.

Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. Schaeffler had a negative net margin of 4.62% and a negative return on equity of 25.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Schaeffler will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Schaeffler Company Profile

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

Recommended Story: Ex-Dividend

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Schaeffler (SCFLF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Schaeffler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schaeffler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.