Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,498 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.07% of Cummins worth $26,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 214,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,642,000 after purchasing an additional 3,888 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Cummins by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Cummins by 2,133.3% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Cummins by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CMI opened at $270.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $39.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $260.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $243.01. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $143.32 and a one year high of $277.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 20.30%. Cummins’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 8,389 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.10, for a total transaction of $2,056,143.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,492,107.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jill E. Cook sold 2,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.67, for a total transaction of $515,519.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,637,475.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CMI shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Cummins from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Cummins from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Cowen boosted their target price on Cummins from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $260.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $246.45.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

