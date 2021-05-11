Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Trims Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 389,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,298 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.06% of General Mills worth $23,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pflug Koory LLC raised its position in General Mills by 349.0% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in General Mills during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in General Mills during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.27.

GIS opened at $63.83 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.55. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.96 and a fifty-two week high of $66.14. The company has a market capitalization of $38.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). General Mills had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. General Mills’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 11,828 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.82, for a total value of $731,206.96. Also, insider John R. Church sold 25,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total transaction of $1,569,627.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,728 shares in the company, valued at $4,605,019.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,208 shares of company stock valued at $4,436,830. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

