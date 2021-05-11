Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Akebia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 126.86% and a negative return on equity of 68.51%.

Akebia Therapeutics stock opened at $2.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $463.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.23. Akebia Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.09 and a one year high of $13.71.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AKBA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Akebia Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Akebia Therapeutics from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Akebia Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.57.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of renal therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product investigational product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent adult patients.

