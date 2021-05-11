Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 12.92% and a negative return on equity of 419.83%. The firm had revenue of $183.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of CHH stock opened at $114.37 on Tuesday. Choice Hotels International has a 12 month low of $66.00 and a 12 month high of $118.95. The firm has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.35 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%.

In related news, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 2,628 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.51, for a total value of $295,676.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,680,652.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Liza Landsman sold 2,932 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.55, for a total transaction of $321,200.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,559 shares in the company, valued at $937,638.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 48,704 shares of company stock worth $5,479,593 over the last 90 days. 21.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities increased their price target on Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Choice Hotels International from $84.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Choice Hotels International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.17.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

