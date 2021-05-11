Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 12.92% and a negative return on equity of 419.83%. The firm had revenue of $183.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of CHH stock opened at $114.37 on Tuesday. Choice Hotels International has a 12 month low of $66.00 and a 12 month high of $118.95. The firm has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.35 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.23.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities increased their price target on Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Choice Hotels International from $84.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Choice Hotels International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.17.
Choice Hotels International Company Profile
Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.
Further Reading: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?
Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.