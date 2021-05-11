Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 20,000 JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 20,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 14.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 686,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,237,000 after acquiring an additional 88,089 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 51,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 4,615 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 78,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 655.4% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 19,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 16,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 59,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on JBLU shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Vertical Research lowered JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. JetBlue Airways currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.71.

In other news, insider Scott M. Laurence sold 3,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total transaction of $62,290.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total transaction of $100,602.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,023,513.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 15,043 shares of company stock valued at $284,446 in the last 90 days. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ JBLU opened at $19.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 1.57. JetBlue Airways Co. has a one year low of $7.34 and a one year high of $21.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.16 and its 200-day moving average is $16.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by $0.21. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 18.95% and a negative return on equity of 23.07%. The company had revenue of $733.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.05 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -5.88 EPS for the current year.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 1 Airbus A220 aircraft, 13 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 98 destinations in the 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

