Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share by the asset manager on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.
Shares of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $13.51 on Tuesday. Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $11.54 and a 12-month high of $14.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.27 and its 200-day moving average is $12.91.
About Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund
