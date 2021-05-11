BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:MCA)

BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MCA) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.053 per share on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of MCA opened at $15.20 on Tuesday. BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund has a 52-week low of $12.95 and a 52-week high of $15.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.80.

About BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

