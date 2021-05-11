Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHB) Increases Dividend to $0.02 Per Share

Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHB) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.021 per share on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

NYSE JHB opened at $9.41 on Tuesday. Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund has a 1 year low of $8.76 and a 1 year high of $9.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.27.

Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund is a closed-end investment fund. The fund’s objective is to provide a high level of current income. It invests in a portfolio of primarily below investment grade corporate debt securities. The company is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

