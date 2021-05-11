BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:BYM)

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.

NYSE BYM opened at $15.78 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.99. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a one year low of $12.96 and a one year high of $16.79.

Get BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust alerts:

About BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

See Also: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.