BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:BYM)

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.
NYSE BYM opened at $15.78 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.99. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a one year low of $12.96 and a one year high of $16.79.
About BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust
