Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund (FMO) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 13th

Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FMO) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.245 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.
FMO stock opened at $11.59 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.01. Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 52 week low of $5.12 and a 52 week high of $13.75.
About Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund
Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?
Receive News & Ratings for Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.