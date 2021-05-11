Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund (FMO) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 13th

Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FMO) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.245 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.

FMO stock opened at $11.59 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.01. Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 52 week low of $5.12 and a 52 week high of $13.75.

Get Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund alerts:

About Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund

Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Advisory Research, Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating diversified gas infrastructure, midstream oil infrastructure, propane, oil and gas production, coal and marine transportation sectors.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.