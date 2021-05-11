Newscrypto (NWC) Price Hits $1.69 on Exchanges

Newscrypto (CURRENCY:NWC) traded 11.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 11th. Newscrypto has a total market capitalization of $270.14 million and $16.73 million worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Newscrypto has traded 11% lower against the US dollar. One Newscrypto coin can currently be purchased for about $1.69 or 0.00003086 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Newscrypto alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001821 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002536 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $389.37 or 0.00709087 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.63 or 0.00066711 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $135.45 or 0.00246664 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00003950 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $647.60 or 0.01179364 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.75 or 0.00030511 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $400.71 or 0.00729749 BTC.

Newscrypto Coin Profile

Newscrypto was first traded on October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 279,043,349 coins and its circulating supply is 159,393,701 coins. Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic . The official website for Newscrypto is newscrypto.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

Newscrypto Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newscrypto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newscrypto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Newscrypto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Newscrypto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Newscrypto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.