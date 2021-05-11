Nervos Network Price Reaches $0.0316 (CKB)

Nervos Network (CURRENCY:CKB) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 11th. One Nervos Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0316 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Nervos Network has a market capitalization of $830.26 million and approximately $396.34 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded 26.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,911.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,917.62 or 0.07134467 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000886 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,329.79 or 0.02421709 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $349.88 or 0.00637180 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $102.98 or 0.00187545 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $428.52 or 0.00780390 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $335.78 or 0.00611504 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $276.06 or 0.00502739 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00006108 BTC.

About Nervos Network

Nervos Network (CRYPTO:CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 32,041,838,920 coins and its circulating supply is 26,267,779,644 coins. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @NervosNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/NervosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork . The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today. The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte. “

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

