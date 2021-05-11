ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) PT Raised to $110.00

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $100.00 to $110.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.12% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist lifted their price target on shares of ICF International from $95.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on ICF International from $102.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of ICF International from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on ICF International from $102.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.00.

Get ICF International alerts:

NASDAQ:ICFI opened at $92.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.58. ICF International has a 12-month low of $51.48 and a 12-month high of $97.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $378.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.07 million. ICF International had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 4.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that ICF International will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of ICF International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total transaction of $477,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,465,007. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $226,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,457,487. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,253 shares of company stock valued at $1,386,247 over the last three months. 4.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ICFI. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ICF International by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 336,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,982,000 after purchasing an additional 67,194 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in ICF International by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 464,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,491,000 after purchasing an additional 63,635 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of ICF International in the 1st quarter worth $3,050,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ICF International by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 126,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,412,000 after buying an additional 13,282 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of ICF International during the 4th quarter worth $252,000. 88.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ICF International

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for ICF International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICF International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.