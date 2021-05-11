Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Northrop Grumman (NOC)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Northrop Grumman (NYSE: NOC):

5/6/2021 – Northrop Grumman had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $350.00 to $409.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Northrop Grumman had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $447.00 to $478.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/3/2021 – Northrop Grumman was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $375.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Northrop Grumman ended first-quarter of 2021 on an encouraging note, with both earnings and revenues exceeding their respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. As a major U.S. defense contractor, Northrop Grumman enjoys a strong position in the Air Force, Space & Cyber Security programs. Its product line is well positioned in high priority categories, which enables it to clinch notable contracts from the Pentagon. However, a comparative analysis of its historical EV/Sales ratio reflects a relatively gloomy picture that might be a cause concern for investors. It fears that continued spread of COVID-19 might cause extended disruption in its supply chain. Economic tensions and changes in international trade policies, including higher tariffs on imported goods might hurt the stock. Its shares have underperformed the industry in the past year.”

4/30/2021 – Northrop Grumman had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $350.00 to $409.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

4/30/2021 – Northrop Grumman had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $350.00 to $409.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

4/30/2021 – Northrop Grumman had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $447.00 to $478.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NOC opened at $373.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $60.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $339.34 and its 200-day moving average is $310.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $282.88 and a 12 month high of $378.61.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.48 by $1.09. The company had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 6.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.35%.

In other news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 1,016 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.87, for a total value of $301,619.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,922,530.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Janis G. Pamiljans sold 801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.80, for a total transaction of $236,935.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,687,442.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,195 shares of company stock valued at $6,774,381 in the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

