Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Ballard Power Systems Put Options (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 27,511 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,901% compared to the average daily volume of 1,375 put options.

BLDP has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Friday, March 12th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $35.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Ballard Power Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.71.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 225,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 8,275 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 181,941 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,253,000 after purchasing an additional 33,146 shares in the last quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $286,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. 18.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BLDP stock opened at $14.38 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.36, a current ratio of 9.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Ballard Power Systems has a fifty-two week low of $8.87 and a fifty-two week high of $42.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of -71.90 and a beta of 1.74.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 40.04% and a negative return on equity of 14.00%. Equities analysts forecast that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products primarily in Canada. The company offers heavy duty modules, marine systems, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and material handling products. It also provides technology solutions, including engineering and technology transfer, as well as the licenses and sells intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for various proton exchange membrane fuel cell applications.

