SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) PT Raised to $650.00 at Piper Sandler

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $600.00 to $650.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $700.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $605.00 to $625.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $650.00 to $725.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $605.00 to $625.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $541.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $575.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $29.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. SVB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $152.76 and a 52 week high of $592.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $525.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $446.14.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $10.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.94 by $3.09. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 28.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 19.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SVB Financial Group news, Director Roger F. Dunbar sold 4,702 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.36, for a total transaction of $2,507,858.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,414,920.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Philip C. Cox sold 131 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.70, for a total transaction of $76,595.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,845 shares in the company, valued at $4,002,271.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,645 shares of company stock worth $3,566,427 over the last ninety days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

