Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO) Now Covered by BTIG Research

BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 220.51% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mereo BioPharma Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Mereo BioPharma Group stock opened at $3.12 on Tuesday. Mereo BioPharma Group has a 12 month low of $1.17 and a 12 month high of $4.71. The company has a market capitalization of $211.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.19.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,463,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Mereo BioPharma Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,588,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Mereo BioPharma Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,618,000. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. raised its stake in Mereo BioPharma Group by 86.2% during the 4th quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 2,976,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,655,000 after buying an additional 1,377,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group during the 1st quarter valued at $4,213,000. 62.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mereo BioPharma Group Company Profile

Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of oncology and rare diseases in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its lead product candidate, etigilimab (OMP-313M32), an antibody T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of tumor.

