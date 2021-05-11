Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Upgraded by Bank of America to “Buy”

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) was upgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $15.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $12.50. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.84% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Oceaneering International from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Oceaneering International from $10.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Oceaneering International from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oceaneering International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.76.

Shares of OII opened at $14.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 3.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.55 and its 200 day moving average is $9.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.61. Oceaneering International has a fifty-two week low of $3.31 and a fifty-two week high of $15.83.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 37.40% and a negative return on equity of 3.56%. The firm had revenue of $437.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oceaneering International will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director M Kevin Mcevoy sold 44,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total value of $630,301.50. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 141.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after buying an additional 82,474 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Oceaneering International by 161.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,810 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 47,400 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in Oceaneering International during the 4th quarter worth about $121,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oceaneering International during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Oldfield Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 84,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas, defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) to customers in the energy industry for drilling support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance and repair.

