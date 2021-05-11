Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) by 22.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,125 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. owned about 0.10% of Tupperware Brands worth $1,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 98.6% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Tupperware Brands by 39.0% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 285,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,530,000 after purchasing an additional 80,045 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 2,006.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 84.6% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 321,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,407,000 after purchasing an additional 147,292 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 20.8% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 12,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tupperware Brands alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on TUP. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tupperware Brands from an “e+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Tupperware Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup raised Tupperware Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tupperware Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.60.

Shares of NYSE TUP opened at $25.84 on Tuesday. Tupperware Brands Co. has a 1-year low of $2.32 and a 1-year high of $38.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.75 and a beta of 3.01.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.28. Tupperware Brands had a net margin of 1.12% and a negative return on equity of 23.64%. The business had revenue of $460.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.05 million. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Tupperware Brands news, CEO Calero Miguel Angel Fernandez bought 20,000 shares of Tupperware Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.95 per share, with a total value of $499,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,116,023.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen M. Sheehan purchased 2,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.79 per share, with a total value of $49,877.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 48,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,868.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 47,487 shares of company stock valued at $1,179,318. 4.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tupperware Brands Company Profile

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company worldwide. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

Featured Article: Market Indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TUP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP).

Receive News & Ratings for Tupperware Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tupperware Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.