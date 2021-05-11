CES Energy Solutions Corp. Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share (TSE:CEU)

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) – Raymond James upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CES Energy Solutions in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.09. Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $2.15 target price on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.00 to C$2.30 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.25 to C$2.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$2.30.

Shares of CES Energy Solutions stock opened at C$1.66 on Tuesday. CES Energy Solutions has a 1 year low of C$0.64 and a 1 year high of C$1.99. The company has a market capitalization of C$420.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.59, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$212.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$194.40 million.

In related news, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger sold 41,500 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.72, for a total value of C$71,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,158,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,712,439.40. Also, Director John Michael Hooks purchased 96,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.67 per share, with a total value of C$160,560.99. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 978,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,632,133.31. Insiders have sold 191,233 shares of company stock valued at $340,939 in the last ninety days.

About CES Energy Solutions

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

