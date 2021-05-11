Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) by 46.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 180,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,000 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Amneal Pharmaceuticals worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMRX. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,263,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,504,000 after acquiring an additional 171,800 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,999,000. THB Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 1,014,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,636,000 after purchasing an additional 181,391 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $4,113,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 575,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 174,464 shares during the period. 33.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Amneal Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Joseph Todisco sold 36,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.82, for a total value of $247,770.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 316,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,156,961.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 26.32% of the company’s stock.

AMRX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $4.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.82.

NYSE:AMRX opened at $5.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.15. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $3.45 and a one year high of $7.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 42.02% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $493.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates in three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

