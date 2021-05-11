Piper Sandler Weighs in on Newmark Group, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Newmark Group in a research report issued on Sunday, May 9th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now expects that the company will earn $0.31 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.25. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Newmark Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 33.13% and a net margin of 3.60%.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Newmark Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Newmark Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Newmark Group in a report on Friday, March 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Newmark Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Newmark Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of NMRK opened at $12.72 on Tuesday. Newmark Group has a 12 month low of $3.22 and a 12 month high of $13.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.55, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.45.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 339,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Newmark Group by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 88,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 4,517 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its holdings in Newmark Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 740,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,406,000 after acquiring an additional 4,627 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Newmark Group by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 49,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 5,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Newmark Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 207,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 5,181 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.47%.

Newmark Group Company Profile

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.

