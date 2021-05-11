Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 1,081 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Raymond James Trust N.A. reduced its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,291 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,081 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $6,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,339,289 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,458,136,000 after buying an additional 171,333 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,118,275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,110,200,000 after buying an additional 2,181,047 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,102,981 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,033,916,000 after buying an additional 413,872 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,216,598 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,003,395,000 after buying an additional 101,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $3,290,758,000. 73.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MA. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $402.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $385.27.

MA stock opened at $366.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $363.91 billion, a PE ratio of 54.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $374.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $347.64. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $263.96 and a 52 week high of $401.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.67, for a total transaction of $19,085,256.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 108,210,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,106,642,580.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 2,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.24, for a total value of $1,000,931.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,283,259.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 217,605 shares of company stock valued at $75,365,936. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

