FY2021 EPS Estimates for Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. Reduced by Analyst (OTCMKTS:FRCOY)

Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRCOY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Fast Retailing in a report issued on Sunday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Allen now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.49 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.73. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Underperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fast Retailing’s FY2022 earnings at $1.79 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.08 EPS.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Fast Retailing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup lowered shares of Fast Retailing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.
About Fast Retailing
Fast Retailing Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an apparel designer and retailer in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UNIQLO Japan, UNIQLO International, GU, and Global Brands. It manufactures and retails clothing for men, women, children, and babies; and lingerie, as well as other goods and items.
