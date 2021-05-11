FY2021 EPS Estimates for Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. Reduced by Analyst (OTCMKTS:FRCOY)

Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRCOY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Fast Retailing in a report issued on Sunday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Allen now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.49 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.73. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Underperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fast Retailing’s FY2022 earnings at $1.79 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.08 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Fast Retailing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup lowered shares of Fast Retailing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS FRCOY opened at $79.84 on Tuesday. Fast Retailing has a one year low of $47.07 and a one year high of $103.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.15.

About Fast Retailing

Fast Retailing Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an apparel designer and retailer in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UNIQLO Japan, UNIQLO International, GU, and Global Brands. It manufactures and retails clothing for men, women, children, and babies; and lingerie, as well as other goods and items.

