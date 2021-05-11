Credit Suisse Group Begins Coverage on Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA)

Investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 43.59% from the company’s previous close.

PAYA has been the subject of a number of other reports. DA Davidson started coverage on Paya in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Paya in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Paya in a research note on Friday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.40.

Paya stock opened at $9.75 on Tuesday. Paya has a 52 week low of $9.67 and a 52 week high of $15.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.89 and a beta of 0.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAYA. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Paya in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,869,000. Engle Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Paya during the fourth quarter valued at $39,002,000. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Paya in the first quarter valued at about $30,382,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Paya during the 4th quarter worth about $31,970,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paya during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.21% of the company’s stock.

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

