Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Price Target Increased to $170.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) had its price target boosted by UBS Group from $145.00 to $170.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the textile maker’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on RL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $75.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Cowen raised Ralph Lauren from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Ralph Lauren from $82.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $72.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $74.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.17.

NYSE:RL opened at $137.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.06, a PEG ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.45. Ralph Lauren has a 1-year low of $62.37 and a 1-year high of $142.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $125.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

In other Ralph Lauren news, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 3,164 shares of Ralph Lauren stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $395,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,904,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Jane Nielsen sold 10,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.69, for a total value of $1,356,961.63. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,600,202.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 23,554 shares of company stock valued at $2,924,022 in the last three months. Insiders own 35.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 13.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 215,377 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $14,639,000 after buying an additional 25,209 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter valued at $311,000. RNC Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 19,115 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,469 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Ralph Lauren in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

