Genpact (NYSE:G) Price Target Raised to $54.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Genpact (NYSE:G) had its price objective hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Genpact in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.71.

NYSE:G opened at $46.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Genpact has a 12-month low of $31.85 and a 12-month high of $49.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $950.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $933.93 million. Genpact had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 21.81%. Equities research analysts expect that Genpact will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Genpact news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $3,150,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 693,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,226,362.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total value of $42,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 188,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,057,870.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 73,147 shares of company stock valued at $3,284,447. Corporate insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of G. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Genpact by 953.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Genpact during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Genpact by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its stake in Genpact by 268.7% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Genpact during the first quarter valued at about $114,000. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

