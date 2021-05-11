Avestar Capital LLC Has $703,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR)

Avestar Capital LLC decreased its position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR) by 33.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF were worth $703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $115,000.

Shares of BATS:MEAR opened at $50.19 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.21. iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.62 and a twelve month high of $50.17.

