Avestar Capital LLC Buys Shares of 21,504 ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)

Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 21,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 5.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in ArcelorMittal in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in ArcelorMittal by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,159 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in ArcelorMittal by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

In other ArcelorMittal news, major shareholder Arcelormittal sold 40,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total value of $644,800,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MT opened at $32.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.11 billion, a PE ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 2.07. ArcelorMittal has a one year low of $7.58 and a one year high of $33.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.45.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $16.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.09 billion. ArcelorMittal had a negative net margin of 7.00% and a negative return on equity of 3.57%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.56) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that ArcelorMittal will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on ArcelorMittal from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.60.

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

