Avestar Capital LLC Decreases Position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Avestar Capital LLC decreased its stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 23.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,358 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 1,674 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Citrix Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Citrix Systems stock opened at $119.29 on Tuesday. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $111.26 and a 12-month high of $173.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $776.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.74 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 391.74%. Citrix Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.84%.

In related news, EVP Hector Lima sold 2,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.69, for a total transaction of $286,034.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,616 shares in the company, valued at $3,068,765.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Sridhar Mullapudi sold 3,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.80, for a total transaction of $446,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,660 shares in the company, valued at $3,472,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,702 shares of company stock worth $4,378,181. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CTXS. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Citrix Systems from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.20.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

