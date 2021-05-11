Hills Bank & Trust Co Sells 33 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Hills Bank & Trust Co cut its stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 831 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 33 shares during the quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,500,291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,235,249,000 after purchasing an additional 154,093 shares during the period. Akre Capital Management LLC increased its position in CoStar Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 965,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $892,818,000 after acquiring an additional 7,168 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in CoStar Group by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 877,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $811,163,000 after acquiring an additional 47,629 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in CoStar Group by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 843,766 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $779,876,000 after acquiring an additional 45,413 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in CoStar Group by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 477,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $441,525,000 after acquiring an additional 24,168 shares during the period. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of CoStar Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $979.00 price target (up from $359.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $950.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $941.27.

CSGP opened at $839.72 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $867.18 and its 200-day moving average is $875.38. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $604.96 and a 1-year high of $952.76. The company has a current ratio of 16.35, a quick ratio of 16.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $33.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.71 and a beta of 0.97.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The technology company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.35. CoStar Group had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 7.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew C. Florance sold 19,570 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $818.37, for a total transaction of $16,015,500.90. Also, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 7,326 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $843.28, for a total transaction of $6,177,869.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,792 shares of company stock worth $29,631,818. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CoStar Group Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property Professional that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS Professional, which covers comparable commercial real estate sales information; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

