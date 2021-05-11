Hills Bank & Trust Co Sells 270 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Hills Bank & Trust Co decreased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,339 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. now owns 8,232 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 27,302 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,088,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at $469,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 649.4% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,191 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after acquiring an additional 7,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 6,399 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Richard F. Ambrose sold 3,446 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.38, for a total value of $1,300,451.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,855 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.95, for a total transaction of $2,549,717.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,707 shares of company stock worth $5,925,208. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on LMT shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $427.11.

Shares of LMT stock opened at $393.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $378.46 and its 200-day moving average is $357.71. The stock has a market cap of $109.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $319.81 and a 52-week high of $417.62.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $16.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.42 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.38%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Article: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.