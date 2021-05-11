Hills Bank & Trust Co Reduces Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Hills Bank & Trust Co reduced its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $1,089,275,000. Dodge & Cox raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 39,109,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,796,750,000 after buying an additional 8,787,122 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $164,570,000. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $141,311,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 12,729.0% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,854,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,581,000 after buying an additional 1,839,601 shares during the last quarter. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $1,625,731.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,131,365.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RTX opened at $85.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.22. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $51.13 and a one year high of $87.04. The firm has a market cap of $128.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.31, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $15.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This is a positive change from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.00%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RTX. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Langenberg & Company upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.27.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

