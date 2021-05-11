Atento (NYSE:ATTO) Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Atento (NYSE:ATTO) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note published on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ATTO. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Atento from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Atento from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

ATTO opened at $19.99 on Friday. Atento has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $39.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.76, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.04 and its 200-day moving average is $17.18. The company has a market capitalization of $299.81 million, a PE ratio of -5.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.71.

Atento (NYSE:ATTO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $369.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.99 million. Atento had a negative return on equity of 23.51% and a negative net margin of 4.69%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Atento will post -2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Atento in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Atento in the fourth quarter valued at about $499,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Atento by 3,584.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 199,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 193,944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.58% of the company’s stock.

Atento Company Profile

Atento SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management, and business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, technical support, collections, and back office, as well as applications-processing and credit-management.

