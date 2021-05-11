The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Given New $186.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) had its price objective trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $195.00 to $186.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on The Clorox from $205.00 to $196.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on The Clorox from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on The Clorox from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on The Clorox from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on The Clorox from $189.00 to $177.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Clorox presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $208.06.

NYSE:CLX opened at $187.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $23.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.41. The Clorox has a 1 year low of $176.73 and a 1 year high of $239.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.21.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. The Clorox had a return on equity of 132.72% and a net margin of 16.14%. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Clorox will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in The Clorox during the first quarter worth $65,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 25.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,790,000 after purchasing an additional 15,223 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 140.6% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 5,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139 shares during the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

