Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.78.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VLRS shares. HSBC raised Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $15.75 to $18.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of NYSE VLRS opened at $17.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.84 and a beta of 2.66. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a 1-year low of $3.76 and a 1-year high of $17.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.47 and its 200-day moving average is $12.81.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.07. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a positive return on equity of 90.78% and a negative net margin of 14.67%. On average, research analysts predict that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 10,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 0.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 888,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,665,000 after acquiring an additional 6,897 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 1st quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 1st quarter worth approximately $192,000.

About Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación

Controladora Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, Concesionaria Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 410 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, and 3 cities in Central America.

