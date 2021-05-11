Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 10.868-11.263 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $9.500. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

AIZ stock opened at $159.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.90. Assurant has a 12 month low of $83.89 and a 12 month high of $163.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.61.

Get Assurant alerts:

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.51. Assurant had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 4.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. Assurant’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Assurant will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Assurant announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

AIZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Assurant from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Assurant from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

See Also: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.