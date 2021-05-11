Centaur (CNTR) Trading Down 15.5% Over Last 7 Days

Centaur (CURRENCY:CNTR) traded down 15.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 11th. Over the last week, Centaur has traded 15.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Centaur has a market cap of $13.65 million and $158,363.00 worth of Centaur was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Centaur coin can currently be purchased for $0.0107 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Centaur alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.48 or 0.00083760 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.66 or 0.00019219 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001802 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.49 or 0.00060366 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.54 or 0.00065860 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $59.62 or 0.00107447 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $439.00 or 0.00791171 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Centaur Profile

Centaur (CNTR) is a coin. Centaur’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,276,208,333 coins. Centaur’s official Twitter account is @OfficialCentaur and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Centaur is medium.com/centaur . Centaur’s official website is cntr.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Centaur utilizes a semi-decentralised approach to constructing solutions, leveraging on the transparency and security of decentralised architectures while providing a fail-safe layer through centralised systems and processes. “

Buying and Selling Centaur

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centaur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centaur should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Centaur using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Centaur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Centaur and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.