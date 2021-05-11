Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report released on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NASDAQ GBLI opened at $29.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.87. Global Indemnity Group has a one year low of $17.01 and a one year high of $31.86. The firm has a market cap of $418.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.00 and a beta of 0.47.

Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $157.73 million during the quarter. Global Indemnity Group had a negative return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 1.14%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 713.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 10,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,099 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.83% of the company’s stock.

Global Indemnity Group Company Profile

Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance, and individual policyholder coverages in the United States; and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Specialty; Specialty Property; Farm, Ranch, & Stable; and Reinsurance.

