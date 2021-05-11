The J. M. Smucker Company (SJM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.90 on June 1st

The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 16th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.90 per share on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.

The J. M. Smucker has increased its dividend by 16.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 19 years. The J. M. Smucker has a dividend payout ratio of 40.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect The J. M. Smucker to earn $8.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.7%.

Shares of SJM opened at $138.49 on Tuesday. The J. M. Smucker has a 52-week low of $101.89 and a 52-week high of $139.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $129.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.64. The stock has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 0.26.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.87, for a total transaction of $201,298.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,097,530.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nancy Lopez Knight sold 225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total value of $29,508.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,951.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,975 shares of company stock valued at $377,843. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on The J. M. Smucker in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.67.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

