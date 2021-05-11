Atento (NYSE:ATTO) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Atento (NYSE:ATTO) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barrington Research increased their price target on Atento from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atento from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Shares of NYSE:ATTO opened at $19.99 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.18. The firm has a market cap of $299.81 million, a P/E ratio of -5.25, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.76, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Atento has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $39.10.

Atento (NYSE:ATTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $369.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.99 million. Atento had a negative return on equity of 23.51% and a negative net margin of 4.69%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Atento will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Atento in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Atento during the fourth quarter worth $499,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Atento by 3,584.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 199,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,712,000 after acquiring an additional 193,944 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.58% of the company’s stock.

Atento SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management, and business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, technical support, collections, and back office, as well as applications-processing and credit-management.

