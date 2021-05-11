Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 1,815 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,815 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Humana were worth $9,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HUM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Humana in the 4th quarter valued at $601,429,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Humana by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,267,673 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,802,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,161 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Humana by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,989,308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,098,313,000 after acquiring an additional 656,606 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Humana by 147.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 567,827 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $232,963,000 after acquiring an additional 338,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Humana by 104.4% in the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 628,440 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $258,220,000 after acquiring an additional 321,038 shares in the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 8,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.59, for a total transaction of $3,833,619.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,179,081.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.96, for a total value of $1,396,940.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,939,181.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,897 shares of company stock worth $17,931,428 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HUM opened at $469.97 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $431.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $410.93. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $365.06 and a 12 month high of $475.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by $0.46. Humana had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 5.58%. The firm had revenue of $20.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 18.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.67%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Humana from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Humana from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Humana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $447.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $469.45.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

