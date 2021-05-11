Texas Permanent School Fund Reduces Stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 5.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 59,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,347 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in CME Group were worth $12,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CME Group by 624.0% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in CME Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new position in CME Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in CME Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in CME Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 83.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CME Group news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.46, for a total transaction of $308,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,735,826.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis Suskind sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.32, for a total value of $183,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,215.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,528,390 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded CME Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price objective on CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. CME Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.20.

CME Group stock opened at $208.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $74.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.68 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.07. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.89 and a 12 month high of $216.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.04. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.68%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. CME Group’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 52.94%.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

