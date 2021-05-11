Texas Permanent School Fund Trims Stock Position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 131,509 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 13,462 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Cognex were worth $10,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CGNX. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Cognex by 41.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,360 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Cognex by 24.3% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,028 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI raised its stake in Cognex by 4.9% during the first quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 123,012 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $10,209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,754 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cognex by 2,792.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,842 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 5,640 shares in the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CGNX stock opened at $76.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.04 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.44. Cognex Co. has a 52 week low of $53.08 and a 52 week high of $101.82.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Cognex had a net margin of 24.72% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $239.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. Cognex’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.69%.

In related news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 9,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.06, for a total transaction of $853,188.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,476. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Carl Gerst sold 115,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.76, for a total transaction of $9,517,400.00. Insiders sold a total of 129,800 shares of company stock worth $10,781,888 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CGNX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Cognex from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cognex from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Cognex from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.38.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

