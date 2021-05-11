FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,722 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 1,872 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in FedEx were worth $11,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 72.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $340.00 price target on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $383.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, March 19th. Wolfe Research raised shares of FedEx from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $324.00 target price on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.56.

FDX stock opened at $309.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $103.40 and a 12 month high of $317.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $286.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $271.23.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $21.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.90 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.37%.

In related news, Director Shirley A. Jackson sold 3,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.41, for a total value of $923,826.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,622,991.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 102,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total transaction of $29,582,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,595,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,233,053,034.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 162,648 shares of company stock valued at $47,657,847. 8.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

